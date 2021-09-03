PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $51,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $685.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.53.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

