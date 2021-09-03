The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

