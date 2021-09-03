Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $138.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

