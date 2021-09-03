Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $138.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

