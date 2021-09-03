DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $350.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.