DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $350.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
