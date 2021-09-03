GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.