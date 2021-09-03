Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $186,828.12 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI opened at $110.16 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

