Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $186,828.12 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of POWI opened at $110.16 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
