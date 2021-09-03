Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz Sells 24,591 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,371.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KLR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

