Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4896 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HLPPY stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLPPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

