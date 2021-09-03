Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,685 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $415,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.