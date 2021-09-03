Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

