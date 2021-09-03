Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.27 million, a PE ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

