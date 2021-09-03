Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.