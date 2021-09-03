Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VMware by 63.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.