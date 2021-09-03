$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.70 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.