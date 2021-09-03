First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.15 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

