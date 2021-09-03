Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 622.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

