Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 33,259 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.65 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.76 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

