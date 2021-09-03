Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donaldson stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

