Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

