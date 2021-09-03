Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach Buys 124,852 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

SGY stock opened at C$4.18 on Friday. Surge Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.29 million and a PE ratio of 0.75.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.1489235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

