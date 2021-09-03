Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 4,001 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repligen alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $288.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $290.80.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.