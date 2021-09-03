Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 4,001 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $288.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $290.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
