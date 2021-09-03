Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 53,318 Shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,114 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

