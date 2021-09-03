Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 237.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $2,017,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

