CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 99.4% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 279.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.89. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.