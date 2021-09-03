Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

TTWO stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average of $174.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

