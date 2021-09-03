Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.