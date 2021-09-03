Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $41.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ LI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion and a PE ratio of -195.00.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.