Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $41.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion and a PE ratio of -195.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3,049.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,311,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $4,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Li Auto by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after buying an additional 1,512,368 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

