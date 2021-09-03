Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

