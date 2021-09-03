Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $22.29

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $330.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.