Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$4.48. Neo Lithium shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 257,202 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.19 million and a P/E ratio of 50.55.

In other Neo Lithium news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,784.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

