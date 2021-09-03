Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.35.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $416.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.43 and a 200-day moving average of $426.61. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

