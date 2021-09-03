Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $123,051.13 and $271.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,097.98 or 0.99635623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009544 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

