Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

