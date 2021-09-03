Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

