MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

