PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

