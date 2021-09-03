Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.