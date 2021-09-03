Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,878,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 5,541,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

