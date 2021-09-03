Sei Investments Co. Has $32.48 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,525 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $328.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

