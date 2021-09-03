Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

VZIO opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.