Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.
- On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.
VZIO opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
