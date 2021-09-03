Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 144.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

KL opened at $40.86 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

