Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

UROY opened at $3.25 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.88 million and a P/E ratio of -325.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

