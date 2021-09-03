Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $870.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $821.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

