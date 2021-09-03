Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $269.88 million and a P/E ratio of -325.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

