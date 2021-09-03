Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells 207,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25.

PG opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.