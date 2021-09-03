Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 14,304 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $23,701.83.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $193.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.21. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.