E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells $4,976,489.80 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,843,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,057,517.08.

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77.

E2open Parent stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $37,358,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

