CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors Sells 30,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,073,672.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$46.22 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL.B. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.13.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

