BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

